Image of Yamuna Expressway Shared as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Social media users, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared images of infrastructure projects, which were later removed, remarking that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being 'constructed at record speed'.

One of the images was shared with text noting that it showed on-site progress of an interchange on the expressway near Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

However, we found that the image is not of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, neither is it in or around Gujarat. The photograph shows an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway, near Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.