Old Video of Explosion in Lahore Passed Off as Visuals From Peshawar Blast

Fact-Check |The video is old and unrelated to the recent blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a huge explosion in what appears to be a building is going viral on the internet linking it to the recent blast that happened in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on 30 January.
What's the claim?: Social media users shared the video with a caption, "It's horrible, look at the fire of today's blast" and have mentioned hashtags like Peshawar.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered more than 21,000 views.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
So, is the video from Peshawar?: No, the video is neither recent nor is it from Peshawar.
It dates back to October 2021 and reportedly shows a boiler blast that took place in a beverage factory in Lahore, Pakistan. The incident claimed the lives of two people.
A reporter from Pakistan, Lubna Jerar Naqvi, confirmed these details to us and added that the explosion occurred in a factory at Multan Road, Lahore.
How did we find out?: A simple reverse image search led us to some older posts from 2021. They mentioned that the incident was from Lahore.
Taking this as a clue, we conducted a keyword search and came across a report published in Daily Times – a Pakistani newspaper.
It carried a similar picture and was published on 21 October 2021.
It mentioned that a boiler in a beverage factory in Lahore's Multan Road exploded, which resulted in the death of two people.
The report further said that the intensity of the blast affected other nearby buildings.
The report was published in October 2021.
A report in Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, mentioned that the incident occurred at the Benz Factory in Lahore.
It added that the factory has been handed over to the police for further investigation.
Other sources: We also found a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Samma TV, a Pakistani Urdu news channel.
The viral video could be seen playing at the 2:43 mark of the clip.
The title in Hindi loosely translates to, "In Lahore's Multan Road, a boiler explosion resulted in a massive fire."
What happened in Peshawar?: An explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar on 30 January, which resulted in the death of at least 46 people.
Pakistani PM, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the incident and said, "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism."
Conclusion: The video dates back to October 2021 and is unrelated to the recent blasts that happened in Peshawar, Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)