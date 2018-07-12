‘Malala Yousafzai is Our Pride’: Pakistani Students on Her B’day

Malala Yousafzai’s father, who had started a private school in the valley, took her to Peshawar, where she delivered her now iconic speech, titled: “How dare the Taliban take away my basic right to education?”.

She was only 11 then. At the time, the young activist also earned a name for herself with a blog about living under Taliban rule – that she wrote under a pseudonym for BBC Urdu. She also did a few videos for The New York Times. She chronicled the violence in her valley, the systematic destruction of girls’ schools and other regressive Talibani policies.

Soon, the Taliban got a whiff of Malala’s advocacy. She began to receive threats, both online and in person. On 9 October 2012 an armed Taliban militant boarded the bus that Malala was on and shot her in the head.