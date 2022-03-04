Blast at Mosque in Peshawar: At Least 30 Killed, 56 Wounded, Say Reports
"We are investigating the nature of the blast, but it seemed to be a suicide attack," the police said.
At least 30 people have been killed and 56 wounded in a bomb blast inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar during Friday prayers on 4 March, multiple reports suggested.
An official said that the blast took place inside a Jamia mosque located in the Kocha Risaldar area of the city, which is situated near the Qissa Khwani bazaar, news agency PTI reported.
"We are in a state of emergency, and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast, but it seemed to be a suicide attack," police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.
Another officer, Ijaz Ahsan, said that two gunmen entered the mosque and opened fire on two police officers, out of which one died and the other is in a serious condition.
He also said that the blast took place after the policemen were shot.
Pak PM Imran Khan Condemns Attack
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack and ordered immediate provisions to provide medical treatment to the wounded, his office said in a statement.
Condemning the attack, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that he had asked the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report on the attack.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.