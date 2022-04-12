Morphed Image of AAP's Old Hoarding Featuring Arvind Kejriwal Goes Viral

Fact-Check | An old photograph of an AAP hoarding was shared with a false claim related to the Himachal Pradesh elections.
A hoarding featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to give Rs 1,000 to the women in Himachal Pradesh, provided the party receives funds from the central government.
The claim comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the hill state, that are scheduled to be held later this year.
However, we found that the hoarding is from 2015, and it didn't have the text mentioned in the viral photo. In the original hoarding, Kejriwal was seen thanking the people of Delhi after getting a historic mandate (67 of 70 Assembly seats) in the Delhi Assembly elections.
CLAIM
Nighat Abbass, a spokesperson for BJP Delhi, shared the image with a caption, "Sacchi Baat". (This is true)
The Hindi text in the photo reads, "अगर केंद्र सरकार हमें फंड दे तो हिमाचल की माताओं-बहनों को मिलेगा 1000 रुपये प्रतिमाह - अरविंद केजरीवाल".
(Translation: If the central government gives us funds, Himachal Pradesh's mothers and sisters will get Rs 1000 per month – Arvind Kejriwal)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Screenshot of the 2015 article on NDTV.
According to the report on NDTV, the banner showed Kejriwal "wearing a shirt, khadi jacket and a wide grin as he thanked every citizen of Delhi for the historic mandate to his Aam Aadmi Party."
The banner came up after AAP won 67 of 70 seats in Delhi.
AAP has entered the political arena in Himachal Pradesh, which is scheduled to go to elections later this year.
The party's campaign suffered a setback recently after several of the party members including the state president quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state's working committee has now been dissolved.
Evidently, an old hoarding of AAP from Delhi was morphed to make a false and misleading claim regarding the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.
