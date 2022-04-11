No, Vivek Agnihotri Isn't Donating Rs 200 Cr From 'The Kashmir Files' Earnings

Fact-Check | The claim states that Vivek Agnihotri donated Rs 200 crore from The Kashmir Files' earnings to the PM's relief fund.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photo of director Vivek Agnihotri, actor/producer Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media with a claim that says Agnihotri has donated Rs 200 crore to the PM's relief fund from the earnings of his film 'The Kashmir Files'.
The claim also states that the donation would be used for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.
However, there is no confirmation on the director donating Rs 200 crore to the PM's relief fund from the revenue of the film.
CLAIM
The claim that is being shared reads, "The Kashmir Files के निर्माता विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने अपना वादा पूरा करते हुए 200 करोड़ का चेक प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष के लिए मोदी जी को सौंपा। इस पैसे का इस्तेमाल कश्मीरी पंडितों के लिए किया जाएगा।"
(Translation: Keeping his promise, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, handed over a cheque of Rs 200 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. This money will be used for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.)
An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The Quint could not find any reports about Agnihotri donating any sum of money earned from his film, The Kashmir Files, to the PM's relief fund.
The film has collected Rs 250 crore at the box office to date, according to reports.
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi donating The Kashmir Files earnings', we came across a video interview of his with radio and television host Siddharth Kannan published on 26 March.
On being questioned about donating the earnings from the movie to the Kashmiri Pandit community, Agnihotri said that they had been helping the community for the past few years but never publicised it.
At the 5:55 mark, Joshi, who was also part of the interview, stated that she found it vulgar when people asked them how many crores of the movie's earnings they would donate to help the Kashmiri Pandits.
We also came across an article on the Hindi news channel, Aaj Tak, where Agnihotri's team had clarified that the claim was a mere rumour.
WHERE IS THE PHOTO FROM?
The claim was being shared with a photo showing Agnihotri, Joshi, and Agarwal with Modi.
This photo was shared by the producer on Twitter on 12 March, a day after The Kashmir Files' release.
The producer of The Kashmir Files tweeted the images with PM Modi.
Evidently, the claim of Vivek Agnihotri donating Rs 200 crore to the PM's relief fund for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits is untrue.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)