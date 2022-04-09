Delhi CM Said He Accepts Bribes? BJP Delhi Spokesperson Shares Edited Video

Fact-Check|The claim states that the video shows Arvind Kejriwal accepting to take bribes along with his party members.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which purportedly shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about accepting bribes, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been shared on Twitter by the Spokesperson of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Naveen Jindal.
The 30-second clip is from an interview in which Kejriwal talks about corruption at every level.
However, we found that the video has been edited. The original video, which is from an interview conducted by Hindi news channel India TV in April, shows Kejriwal talking about 'ending corruption in Punjab in ten days'.
CLAIM
While sharing the video, BJP's Delhi spokesperson and media head, Naveen Jindal wrote, "आखिरकार इनका सच बाहर आ ही गया.."
[Translation: The truth has finally come out]
An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The viral video carried the logo of Hindi channel India TV.
Hindi news channel India TV's logo.
At 6:23 mark, the interview asks Kejriwal about his claim of ending corruption in Punjab in ten days.
To this Kejriwal replied and said, "I am inviting you to come and see how we have achieved this."
He goes on to say, "Send your reporters and stringers to any registrar’s office, revenue department’s office, police station or anywhere and ask them to offer bribe to get their work done. People aren't accepting bribes. Why? This is something you need to understand."
Kejriwal further says, "Earlier, the money used to reach the chief minister. The system was created to facilitate this. Money was collected from all the departments, and sent to the top. Now Bhagwant Mann doesn’t take money, I don’t take money, and even our MLAs and members don’t take money. There was a meeting of revenue department officials in Punjab. They said there is no need to take money at lower levels or send it to the top since no one is taking money.”
The same video was also streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Aam Aadmi Party on the same date.
Evidently, a doctored clip was shared on social media to make it seem like Kejriwal is accepting and explaining the corruption flow in his government.
