Clip From Lemon Festival in France Shared as 'Ganesh Chaturthi in Holland'

A video showing Lord Ganesh's idol made with fruits is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that people from Holland are celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi by using their harvest of oranges to create an idol of the Hindu God.

Several social media users have shared this post to show the unique ceremony that people follow in Holland to celebrate the festival.

The claim comes amidst the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across different states of the country to commemorate the Hindu God’s birth.

However, we found that the video is from France and not Holland. The clip is from the 85th edition of Lemon Festival (Fete du Citron), which took place in 2018 and the theme of the festival for that year was 'Bollywood.'