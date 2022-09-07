Clipped Video of Ashok Gehlot Wearing Mask While Drinking Holy Water Goes Viral

A video showing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drinking holy water inside a temple while wearing a mask is going viral on social media.

The claim along with the video takes a dig at Gehlot's action and goes on to compare it with the recent clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he made a faux pas and referred to the measuring unit of flour as 'litres'.

However, this is a clipped video. The longer version of the video shows Gehlot removing his mask after the cut-off mark. He then proceeds to leave the praying area at Jaislamer's Ramdevra temple.