Clipped Video of Ashok Gehlot Wearing Mask While Drinking Holy Water Goes Viral

A video showing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drinking holy water inside a temple while wearing a mask is going viral on social media.
The claim along with the video takes a dig at Gehlot's action and goes on to compare it with the recent clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he made a faux pas and referred to the measuring unit of flour as 'litres'.
However, this is a clipped video. The longer version of the video shows Gehlot removing his mask after the cut-off mark. He then proceeds to leave the praying area at Jaislamer's Ramdevra temple.
Many users on social media including Payal Mehta, a senior editor at news agency Asian News International (ANI) and BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj shared this five-second video with a claim that Gehlot is drinking the holy water with his mask on.
By conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Gehlot temple visit mask on' in Hindi, we came across a tweet by Avadhesh Akodia, a special correspondent with the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.
The tweet also says that Gehlot is at Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer and can be seen removing his mask after five seconds in the video.
We looked through Gehlot's Twitter account and found a video from 2 September, where he can be seen performing rituals inside the Ramdevra temple during his visit in Jaisalmer.
Clearly, a clipped version of Ashok Gehlot's video of him drinking the holy water with his mask on is being falsely shared on social media.
