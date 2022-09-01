Third Madrasa Demolished in 1 Month, Assam CM Himanta Sarma Defends Action

A day after a madrasa was demolished in Assam's Bongaigaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, 1 September, said that his government does not "have any intention to go on demolishing madrasas," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further added that their "only intention to see that they're not used by jihadi elements." "If we get specific inputs that institution is being used under guise of madrasa for anti-India activities, we will raze them," he added.