Old Video From Punjab Shared as Recent Communal Clash in Rajasthan's Karauli

A video showing an altercation between two groups has gone viral with a claim that it shows a recent clash between Hindus and Muslims in Rajasthan's Karauli.

A voice-over in the video goes on to say that people from the Muslim community pelted stones at the rally organised by Hindus and the police favoured Muslims instead of preventing them from pelting stones.

The claim comes in the backdrop of a recent violence that broke out in Karauli on the occasion of the Hindu New Year, after a bike rally was met with stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between two groups.