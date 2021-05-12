Old, Unrelated Clips Viral as ‘Hindus Retaliating in West Bengal’

As incidents of post-post violence continue to be reported from the state of West Bengal, a video purportedly showing clashes between several groups is being shared on social media as 'Hindus retaliating to the violence unleashed in West Bengal'.

However, we found that the said video is actually a compilation of five different clips. While the origin of two of these five clips could not be traced, three clips used to stitch this video are old and have been doing the rounds on social media much before the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.