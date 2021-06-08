That’s Rahul Gandhi, Not Quattrocchi With Sonia Gandi in the Photo

We ran a reverse image search on the photo and found two articles by The New Indian Express and one by Latestly that carried the image.

All three articles carry the same caption for the image, which says, “Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi at the raising day function of the Special Protection group,” and two of them credit the image to PTI.

In one of the articles, the photograph is published with the PTI code and date stamp, denoting the the photo was taken in New Delhi in 1996.