Scientist Khushboo Mirza Promoted to the Rank of ISRO Director? No

A viral claim doing the rounds on social media states that Uttar Pradesh-based scientist Khushboo Mirza has been promoted to the rank of director at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The claim further states that Mirza is only the second Indian Muslim after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to hold the post.

The Quint reached out to Mirza, who told us that the claim is false and she has got no such promotion in the organisation.