Actors Andress & Monroe’s Photos Used in Sexist Attack on Sonia
Sonia Gandhi has time and again become the target of disinformation which is sexist in nature.
As Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on 9 December, a set of images featuring Hollywood actors Marilyn Monroe and Ursula Andress are doing the rounds on social media as those of the Congress interim president.
CLAIM
The aforementioned images are being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter with different claims insinuating that they show a young Gandhi.
A claim by one Dr Richa Rajpoot on Twitter reads: “सबसे छोटे कपड़ो से सबसे महँगे कपड़े वाली देवी को जन्मदिवस की शुभकामनाएं #BarDancerDay”
(Translation: A very happy birthday to the one who went from wearing short clothes to the most expensive clothes. #BarDancerDay)
WHAT WE FOUND
Image 1
We ran a reverse search on the image marked inside the yellow square and found that it shows Swiss film and television actress Ursula Andress.
The image is from her film ‘Dr No’ and was clicked in the year 1962.
The Quint has earlier debunked similar claims where images of Andress were being shared as those of Gandhi.
Image 2
Even this image is not of Gandhi. We ran a reverse image search and found that the photograph originally shows Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe on the set of the 1955 film, The Seven Year Itch. The image has been altered to add Gandhi’s face to it.
Image 3
The third image in the viral post is also of Ursula Andress and has nothing to do with Sonia Gandhi. We ran a reverse search on the image and found a post on Pinterest which pointed out that the imaged was clicked by Helmut Newton for the 1973 edition of Vogue magazine.
We also found the image in the 1973 edition of US Vogue uploaded by a user on blog.
Clearly, old and unrelated images of Ursula Andress and Marilyn Monroe are being shared on social media as those of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. This is not the first time that Sonia Gandhi has been targeted using fake claims. The Quint has debunked several claims where she has become the victim of disinformation which is sexist in nature.
