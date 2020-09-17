No, Shiv Sena Workers Didn’t Assault IDBI Manager in Maharashtra

The people assaulting IDBI manager in Maharashtra’s Malkapur are not Shiv Sena workers but Youth Congress workers. Team Webqoof The video is being shared with the false claim that Shiv Sena workers attacked IDBI bank manager, when in reality, the assaulters are from Youth Congress. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The people assaulting IDBI manager in Maharashtra’s Malkapur are not Shiv Sena workers but Youth Congress workers.

A video showing workers of a political party assaulting a bank manager in Maharashtra is going viral with the claim that they are Shiv Sena workers. However, the people assaulting IDBI manager in Maharashtra’s Malkapur are not Shiv Sena workers but Youth Congress workers and the incident took place on 24 August.

The claim come in the backdrop of Sena workers being arrested by the Mumbai Police for attacking Madan Sharma – a retired Navy officer – for forwarding a cartoon depicting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video reads: “Shivsena goons beat up IDBI bank manager in Maharashtra in presence of police..sham Maharashtra. (sic)” The video shared by Twitter user Umesh Nanda had garnered over 46,000 views at the time of publishing the article.

Several social media users have shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We did a reverse image search of one of the frames of the viral video and found a tweet that carried the viral video shot from a different angle. The location of the video was mentioned as Malkapur in Buldhana district. We, then, searched on YouTube with keywords: “Buldhana IDBI” and found a News18 Lokmat bulletin uploaded in 10 September. The bulletin mentions that Youth Congress workers attacked the IDBI Bank Manager in Malkapur for an alleged delay in releasing crop loans.

News18 Lokmat carried the viral video in a bulletin uploaded on 10 September.

A local reporter confirmed to <b>The Quint</b> that the workers seen in the video are indeed of Youth Congress and that the argument happened over the issue of farm loans.

Further, we also came across a bulletin uploaded by a local news channel ‘7 Star News’ that mentioned that Bank Manager Devidas Ghate of the concerned branch was attacked by Youth Congress workers. The bulletin also names Youth Congress taluka head Sambhaji Shirke and Congress taluka head Bandhu Chowdhary as some of the people who assaulted Ghate.

Speaking to<b> The Quint</b>, Assistant Police Inspector Smita Masaye said that the bank manager was indeed assaulted by Congress workers.

“Congress workers beat the manager because there was some problem regarding crop loans that are given to the farmers,” she added.

The Quint’s WebQoof team accessed a video of Malkapur Police Inspector Kailash Nagare who said that a case has been registered against five people on the complaint of branch manger Devidas Ghate. Speaking to fact-checking website Alt News, IDBI Malkapur branch head Anil Sawle said that the man who was assaulted in the video was the former branch head and the incident took place on 24 August. “Last month, some men entered the Malkapur bank and caused a nuisance. They wanted their loan to be processed immediately. Despite assurances from the manager, they assaulted him.” he added. Evidently, the video is being shared with the false claim that Shiv Sena workers attacked IDBI bank manager, when in reality, the assaulters are from Youth Congress.

