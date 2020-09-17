Fake Photo of Indian Army Atop Kailash Mansarovar Goes Viral

A fake photograph of the Indian Army waving the tricolour atop Kailash Mansarovar is being shared online with accompanying text which reads, “In 1841 Gen Zorawar Singh had invaded Tibet, advanced 800 kms inside and captured the famous Mansarovar lake. A major battle was fought on the banks of the sacred lake in which a huge Chinese force was routed. Our army is now sitting on the approach to Mt Kailash.” However, the photograph has been morphed on the background of Mansarovar and actually shows soldiers of the Indian Army waving the tricolour at the Line of Control (LoC).

CLAIM

This photograph was shared by Major General GD Bakshi on 14 September, has been retweeted over 3,000 times and has garnered over 16,000 reactions.

An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a reverse image search using Google and came across a similar photograph on India Today. The photograph was captioned “Jawans hold the tricolour at LOC on the eve of Republic Day”.

Following this, we conducted another reverse image search on this picture and came across the same picture (the one which is viral) on The Print.

Clearly, the background of the picture has been morphed to make it look like the soldiers are waving the national flag atop Kailash Mansarovar when in reality the picture is from the LOC.

However it must be noted that it has been reported that the Indian Army occupied the ridgeline of the Kailash Range opposite the Chushul Bowl on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August.

