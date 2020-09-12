Ex-Navy Officer Attacked for Sharing Cartoon on CM Thackeray

A retired Navy officer was attacked, allegedly by eight to ten members of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The attack took place on Friday night, in Mumbai’s Kandivali East. An FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station, and four people including one Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested so far.

CCTV footage of the attack was shared by BJP MLA from Kandivali East, Atul Bhatkhalkar condemning the Shiv Sena for its violence against ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma as well as its demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.