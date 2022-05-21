No, Maharashtra’s MVA Govt Didn't Start New Bus to ‘Appease Osmanabad Muslims'

A video of a heavily decorated bus with lights, flowers, and a green Islamic flag is being shared on social media to claim that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has started a new bus service in Osmanabad.

The claim states that the bus – which is decorated in the name of Nabi (prophet) and carries Pakistan’s flag – is an act of appeasement by the Maharashtra government.

However, we found that the claim is misleading.