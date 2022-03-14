Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav Met Yogi Adityanath After UP Poll Results? Pic is Old

An image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Shivpal Yadav is being shared on social media to claim that the four met after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on 10 March.

BJP won 255 of the 403 Assembly seats in the state.

However, we found out that the picture that is being shared now is old and could be traced back to 2019, when Yogi had met the Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to inquire about his health. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were also present there.