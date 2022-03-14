Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav Met Yogi Adityanath After UP Poll Results? Pic is Old

The image is from 2019 when CM Yogi Adityanath visited Mulayam Singh Yadav to inquire about his health.
An image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Shivpal Yadav is being shared on social media to claim that the four met after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on 10 March.
BJP won 255 of the 403 Assembly seats in the state.
However, we found out that the picture that is being shared now is old and could be traced back to 2019, when Yogi had met the Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to inquire about his health. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were also present there.
CLAIM
The picture is being shared with a caption in Hindi that reads, "जीत की हार्दिक बधाई देने पहुचे चाचा शिवपाल पापा मुलायम सिंह व अखिलेश यादव इसे कहते है राजनीति"
(Translation: Uncle Shivpal, Papa Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav came to congratulate the victory, it is called politics.)
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on the picture and found an article on NDTV India carrying the same image that was published on 10 June 2019.
Published on 10 June 2019.
The picture was credited to the Indian news agency ANI UP/Uttarakhand.
Using Twitter Advanced Search, we found the image posted by news agency ANI on 10 June 2019. The caption mentioned that Adityanath had met SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence after he was admitted to a hospital due to high levels of blood sugar.
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
Mulayam Singh Yadav reached the SP office on 13 March for the first time after the results of the Assembly elections on 10 March and congratulated Akhilesh Yadav for his fight in Uttar Pradesh. The veteran politician didn’t make any remark on Yogi Adityanath's win.
Evidently, the picture is too old and is not related to the elections in Uttar Pradesh.
