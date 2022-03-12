BSP Cut Into SP's Votes Against BJP on Maximum Seats, Then AIMIM and Congress

The BJP and its allies won 273 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, but on over 3 dozen of these seats, the BSP, Congress, and AIMIM cut into the Samajwadi Party’s votes.

The Quint analysed all 273 seats where the BJP+ won, and found that in many of those, the BJP’s margin of victory over the SP candidate is less than the votes polled by the Muslim candidates of either BSP, Congress or AIMIM.