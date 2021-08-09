UK HC Allows Nirav Modi to Appeal Against Extradition on Mental Health Grounds

The UK High Court on Monday, 9 August, approved fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s permission to appeal against his extradition to India, on mental health grounds.

According to news agency ANI, Modi's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald stated that Modi was "severely depressed" and that it would be "oppressive" to extradite him. However, England's Crown Prosecution Service, which is representing the Indian government asked the judge to throw out the appeal.

While appealing in the court last month, his lawyer had said that Modi's extradition might adversely affect his mental health and aggravate his "suicidal tendencies."

He had also said that the Arthur Road jail, where Modi is supposed to be kept after his extradition, is "infested with COVID-19."