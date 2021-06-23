UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Plea to Appeal Against Extradition

A court in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, 23 June, rejected a written plea by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to appeal against his extradition to India. Modi, accused of scamming the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of around Rs 14,000 crore, had reportedly lodged the appeal in May.

According to The Times of India, Modi would now have to make his case at a brief oral hearing in the high court with a renewed “leave to appeal” application for a judge to determine if it can proceed to a full appeal hearing and has five business days to do so.