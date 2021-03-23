Nirav Modi Gave Rs 98 Crore to Congress? No, This Cheque Is Fake

We also looked up the donations declared by the Indian National Congress in the year 2011-12, in its contribution report to the Election Commission of India. The party had declared 342 donations of more than Rs 20,000. However, we did not find any sum larger than Rs 2 crore.

According to myneta.info, the Congress party had declared a total of Rs 9.59 crore in donations for the year 2011-12.

Evidently, a fake cheque in the name of the diamond merchant is doing rounds on the internet. The claim had earlier been debunked in 2018 by several fact-checking websites.