BJP Set for Easy Win in 2022 UP Polls, Yogi Favoured CM Face for 52%: Survey

An opinion survey conducted by VETO for Times Now Navbharat has predicted a comfortable return to power for the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 230 and 249 seats out of 403, followed by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), which is expected to finish at a distant second with 137-152 seats, as per the Times Now Navbharat-VETO Opinion Poll.