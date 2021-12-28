News24 Didn't Apologise to Akhilesh Yadav, Screenshot of Tweet is Photoshopped

The screenshot of a tweet carrying a graphic from a news bulletin from News24 has gone viral. The tweet was shared to claim that the news channel "apologised to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for trying to defame his party at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party".

The graphic in the tweet states that Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain, who was arrested by central agencies on Sunday, 26 December, for evasion of tax, was a member of the BJP.

However, we spotted several errors in the viral tweet and found that the tweet was fabricated. The channel also clarified on their official Twitter handle that the viral post was fake.