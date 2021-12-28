Did Farooq Abdullah Sing a Devotional Song After Abrogation of Article 370? Nope

A video of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah singing a devotional song 'more Ram' (my Ram) is being shared on social media with the claim that he has strikingly changed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which gave Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) a special status.

However, we found that this is an old video and could be traced back to 2009, where the former J&K chief minister was singing the devotional song at a religious gathering in the presence of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram.