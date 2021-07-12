No, That's Not Ayodhya Railway Station; Video is From Gandhinagar

Next, we found that a Twitter user had commented on the post of Renuka Jain saying that it is from Gandhinagar station.

We then got in touch with a local reporter in Ahmedabad and he confirmed to us that the viral video is from Gandhinagar. He also helped us source the video which has now gone viral with the misleading claim.

A clearer version of the viral video shows 'Gujarat tourism' written on the wall and signboards which are in Gujarati.