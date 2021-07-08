No, That's Not Dilip Kumar's 'Last Video' From the Hospital

The video claims that it is the last video of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu, who can be seen feeding him.
A video featuring late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu is being circulated on the internet with the claim that it is the "last" video of the actor from the hospital before his death. Banu can be seen feeding him food in the video.
The 98-year-old actor passed away at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, 7 July, after suffering from a prolonged illness.
CLAIM
The video claims that it is the last video of Dilip Kumar from the hospital and his wife Saira Banu can be seen feeding him food.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we extracted the keyframes from the video and ran reverse image searches on them. We found a story on The Indian Express published on 24 September 2013 with the headline 'Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged in two days'.
Screenshot of The Indian Express.
Taking cue from here, we searched with keywords on YouTube and found the video on a channel named 'MouthShut.com', which is founded by Faisal Farooqui, a close aide of Dilip Kumar. This video was published on 22 September 2013.
We also found the same video posted on his official Twitter account on 22 September 2013.
Clearly, an old video of Dilip Kumar in a Mumbai hospital, is being passed off as a recent one.
