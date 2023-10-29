False Claims About Jews Being Targeted in Kerala Blasts Go Viral on Social Media

Shortly after reports of explosions at a gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery emerged on Sunday, 29 October, social media users shared posts which built a narrative of the Jewish community being targeted with the blast.

The posts come amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, and correlate the blasts to an online speech by Hamas leader Khaled Mashal at a pro-Palestine rally in the state, which took place a day prior, on 28 October.

Sharing visuals of the explosion, which has claimed one life at the time of writing this report, the posts built a narrative of anti-semitic sentiments, claiming that "radical Islamists" had bombed the "Jewish gathering."

