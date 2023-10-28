Old Images Peddled as Recent Visuals of US Military Carrying Airstrikes in Syria

Fact-Check | These images are old and are falsely being as recent.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A set of two images which shows a huge explosion taking place is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Syria.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the images have said, "BREAKING: The US [United States] military has carried out MULTIPLE AIRSTRIKES on two locations in eastern Syria."
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
The context: According to a report in Associated Press (AP), US fighter jets launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria that were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The attack came as a retaliation for a series of missile and drone attacks against US bases and personnel.
What is the truth?: While the images are from Syria, they date back to March 2023 and are not recent as claimed. The images show US carrying out airstrikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the images and found the same ones uploaded on a X handle called 'Alerta Mundial'.
The images were posted on 24 March 2023.
Its caption when translated to English said, "BREAKING: Five soldiers were injured and one contractor was killed (all American) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in Syria. In response, the US carried out precision airstrikes tonight."
News reports: A report published in The Guardian, which carried the same visuals, said that US attacked Iran-linked groups in retaliation in Syria. The death toll rose to 19 as a result of the attack.
It further mentioned that the US carried out the attack after a drone of "Iranian origin" struck a US-led coalition base near Hasakeh, which resulted in the death of a contractor and left one contractor and five military personnel injured.
The report was published on 25 March.
Conclusion: It is clear that both these images are old and are falsely being shared as recent visuals of US military carrying two airstrikes in eastern Syria.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
