Delhi, Mumbai, UP on 'Alert' After Serial Blasts During Prayer Meet in Kerala

In Mumbai, security has been tightened in view of the festive season, upcoming cricket matches, and the recent blasts in Kerala, a report by NDTV stated. "Security has already been stepped up at Chabad House, a Jewish centre in Mumbai, owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war," the report said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are always on alert, no separate alert has been given, but we are careful because big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in Maharashtra. We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place."