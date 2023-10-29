Delhi, Mumbai, UP on 'Alert' After Serial Blasts During Prayer Meet in Kerala

Image used for representation.
Alert was sounded in Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh After serial blasts during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday, 29 October.
In Mumbai, security has been tightened in view of the festive season, upcoming cricket matches, and the recent blasts in Kerala, a report by NDTV stated. "Security has already been stepped up at Chabad House, a Jewish centre in Mumbai, owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war," the report said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are always on alert, no separate alert has been given, but we are careful because big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in Maharashtra. We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place."
Uttar Pradesh SDG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has also ordered all the districts to remain alert.
"All the security agencies were also alerted, and teams are busy investigating the inputs received in the past few days. Every program related to the Israel-Hamas conflict will be monitored. Orders have been given to keep special surveillance in several districts including Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Aligarh, Lucknow, Hapur, Baghpat, Bareilly, Rampur, Agra," ANI quoted SDG Kumar as saying.
As per the Kerala government, at least one person was killed and 56 were injured in the blasts at the convention centre.
At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.
As per news agency ANI, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening.
