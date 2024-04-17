No, AAP Leader Atishi Did Not Apologise for Raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans

A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena speaking at a public event has gone viral on social media, where users are accusing her of minority appeasement.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared with a long caption, which narrates the incident, while calling upon Hindus to unite in the same manner as Muslims. It reads,

"Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena had gone to Shri Ram Colony and there she said Jai Shri Ram. Immediately a crowd of Muslims rose up and created ruckus asking why did you say Jai Shri Ram? Then Atishi Marlena immediately apologized. (sic)."