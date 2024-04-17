Does This Video Show Aamir Khan Endorsing Congress for Lok Sabha Elections? No!

Fact-Check | The audio of the video has been generated using the help of AI tools.
A video of actor Aamir Khan is going viral with a claim that it shows him expressing his support for the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
What about the video?: The 31-second-long video shows Khan saying, "Friends, if you think that India is a poor country, then you are absolutely wrong. Because every citizen of this country is a millionaire. Everyone should have at least Rs 15 lakh. What did you say? You don't have this amount? So, where did your Rs 15 lakh go? Beware of these cheaters."
What is the truth?: The audio has generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make it appear like Khan was taking a dig at a political party. The original video was from the popular television show Satyamev Jayate.
What led us to the truth?: We divided the video into several keyframes and combined the reverse image search with different keywords.
This directed us to a promotional video of famous television show Satyamev Jayate, where Khan was a host.
The video was shared on 30 August 2016 and was titled, "Sataymev Jayate Ep 4 Promo - Each Indian is entitled to one crore!."
We noticed that Khan was seen in the same attire as well as setting as the viral clip.
What was Khan heard saying the original video?: On going through the entire video, we did not find Khan making remarks against any political party.
It is clear that the words "15 lakh" were added instead of Rs 1 crore by altering the original video. The last line where Khan could be heard warning people against cheaters was also added to make it appear like he was targeting a political party.
Passing the video through AI detection tools: Team WebQoof used the help of an AI detection tool named 'TrueMedia' to verify the viral video. The tool indicated that the audio of the clip has been generated using AI.
The result indicated the audio was generated using AI.
Khan filed a complaint: After the video went viral on social media platforms, the actor's team released a statement saying that he has never endorsed any political party in his entire career. Further, Khan has filed an First Information Report with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.
The report was published on 16 April.
Conclusion: It is clear that an altered video is being shared with a false claim that Aamir Khan has expressed his support for Congress in the general elections.
