Have AAP Leaders Atishi & Saurabh Bharadwaj Unfollowed Arvind Kejriwal on X? No!

A claim is doing the rounds on social media stating that Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have unfollowed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on X (formerly Twitter).

What have users said?: An X premium user 'Abhijit Iyer-Mitra' shared screenshots of a tool that purportedly showed Atishi and Bharadwaj not following Kejriwal on the platform.

(Swipe right to view all claims.)