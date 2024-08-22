Old Video of Youth League Raising Anti-Hindu Slogans Passed Off as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Youth League Raising Anti-Hindu Slogans Passed Off as Recent

This video is from 2023, when members of the Youth League raised provocative slogans during a rally in Kasaragod.

A video of a News18 India report is being shared on the internet to claim that the Muslim league raised anti-Hindu slogans during their recent support rally for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad.

What have users said?: Those sharing it have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Muslim League rally in Wayanad supporting Rahul Gandhi. "Burn Hindus alive." "Hang Hindus in temples." "You will not be able to read Ramayana." These slogans are not from Pakistan. They are from Kerala, India! These slogans were raised by the youth wing of Muslim League."

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

What is the truth?: The video dates back to July 2023 and shows Muslim Youth League workers raising anti-Hindu slogans during a Manipur solidarity rally in Kasaragod, Kerala.

What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search with the words "kerala muslim league rally news18" and found the longer version of the report available on 'News18 India'.

  • The report was posted on 26 July 2023 and its title when translated to English said, "Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge With Aman Chopra: Muslim League's 'burn Hindus' plan? | Kerala News."

  • The location was identified as Kasaragod.

  • These findings proved that the video was neither from Wayanad nor was it recent.

News reports: As per a report available in Onmanorama, the Kasaragod police had booked over 300 people, which included members of Youth League — the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

  • They were booked for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a march in solidarity with those affected by the violence in Manipur.

  • These accused were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  • Following the incident, the Youth League expelled its member from Kanhangad named 'Abdul Salem'.

The report was published on 26 July 2023.

(Source: Onmanorama/Screenshot)

A recurring theme: Team WebQoof had debunked the same video in the past, where it was peddled as an incident from April 2024. You can read our fact-check here.

The fact-check was published on 24 April.

(Source: The Quint/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is clear that an old video is being shared to claim that the Muslim league raised hateful slogans against Hindus in Wayanad, Kerala.

