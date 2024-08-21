This Letter About CBI Withdrawing From Investigating Kolkata Rape Case Is False

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Letter About CBI Withdrawing From Investigating Kolkata Rape Case Is False

PIB's fact-check wing clarified on their official X handle that the viral letter was fake.

A letter purportedly from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is being shared to claim that it has recently withdrawn from investigating the rape case in West Bengal's Kolkata.

What does the letter say?: It mentioned that Dr Akash Nag, on behalf of the central agency, has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to withdraw from investigating the case due to "political manipulation and social influence."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Team WebQoof received multiple queries about the viral letter on our WhatsApp tipline as well. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The CBI has not issued any such letter and has termed the viral one as "fake".

Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing also clarified that the letter was not issued by the CBI.

How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof went through the official X handle of the CBI and found the screenshot of the same letter posted on 20 August. It was termed "fake."

  • The post's caption said, "Clarification Regarding a Fake Letter About CBI Investigation of a Case Related to Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor."

  • The central agency further clarified that it does not have any officer "by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata."

PIB clarifies: Taking to their official X handle, the fact-checking wing of PIB said that the letter was fake and is being falsely shared on social media platforms.

  • It also asked people to be aware of such fake letters that carry the names of central agencies.

Conclusion: It is clear that the viral letter about the CBI withdrawing from Kolkata rape case investigations is false.

