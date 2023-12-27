Prank Video Viral as Real Clip of ‘Muslim Man Urinating on Pork’ in Netherlands

A video of a man, whose back is turned to the camera, standing in front of a supermarket's meat section has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the cameraperson is heard saying "We don't eat pork!" while the other appears to be urinating on the meats kept on a rack.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a Muslim immigrant in The Netherlands, urinating on pork, which is a prohibited food in Islam.