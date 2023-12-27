Edited Video Viral as Crowd Raising ‘Modi, Modi’ Slogans During Kharge’s Speech

Fact-Check | The video is edited and is being shared to take a dig at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
A video of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge getting angry at the audience during his speech is going viral on the internet to take a dig at the leader.
What about the video?: In the video, Kharge can be heard asking people to leave if they don't want to listen to his speech.
People have claimed that people were raising pro-Modi slogans before Kharge got angry.
What is the truth?: While Kharge did get angry at the crowd during his speech the viral video has been edited to add the 'Modi, Modi' slogans in the background.
The original video, which was taken on 26 November in Telangana, did not show such loud pro-Modi chants being raised.
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a longer version uploaded on the official channel of media agency ANI.
The video was uploaded on 26 November. Its description said that Congress President lashed out at his party supporters while addressing a public rally in Kalwakurthy.
A faint noise from the crowd was heard in the background, as Kharge continued to address them. However, we did not find any audible 'Modi, Modi' slogans being raised at Kharge.
Other sources: Team WebQoof found the entire length of Kharge's speech uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Congress.
According to its description, Kharge addressed the public in Telangana's Kalwakurthy ahead of the state assembly elections.
The video showed Kharge targeting other leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. He also said the promises made by his party will be fulfilled.
At around the 21:05 mark, the statement made by Kharge in the viral video was heard. The loosely translated version of the speech can be found below.
Why is the claim misleading?: Even though we could not ascertain what the crowd was chanting, it is clear that the loud and audible 'Modi, Modi' slogans weren't part of the original video. This changes its context and makes it misleading.
Conclusion: An altered video is being shared to falsely claim that 'Modi, Modi' slogans were raised when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at a rally.
