Old Pic From WB Shared as ISKCON Priest Killed in Bangladesh Violence

A photograph showing a Hindu devotee serving food to Muslims is being shared by social media users, to claim that it shows one Swami Nitai Das Prabhu serving iftar dinner to Muslims during Eid.

The claim goes on to say that the Swami, who was a part of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was killed in the violent communal clashes that took place in Noakhali, Bangladesh.

However, we found that the photo is old and doesn’t show either one of the two deceased. It dates back to 2016, when ISKCON members hosted an iftar party for Muslims during Eid, and served them meals all day.

As per ISKCON’s official statement, two people lost their lives in the violence in Bangladesh and one was hospitalised in a "critical condition".