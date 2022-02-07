2018 Video of a Scuffle Between BJP MLA Supporters, Locals Shared as Recent

A video of an angry crowd thrashing supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jai Mangal Kanojiya from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media with the claim that the MLA was beaten up recently, ahead of the upcoming polls.

However, we found the video is from 2018 when the BJP MLA representing the Sadar seat and his supporters were beaten up by angry villagers in Maharajganj in UP for not fulfilling election promises.