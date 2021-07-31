Govt Banner Thanks PM Modi for Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Win? No, It's Morphed

A viral image on social media claims to show that a banner seen at the felicitation function for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, after she clinched a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win.

However, we found that the original image from the function held on 26 July, where Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, among others, were present, had been morphed.