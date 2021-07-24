Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver as India Bag First Medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a Silver and became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday. Mirabai began with two good lifts in the snatch before a brilliant first lift in the clean and jerk assured her of a Silver Medal. The Gold medal went to China's Hou Zhihui, who was just too good on the day. Mirabai finished with a total score of 202 kgs, 8 behind the Gold medallist.

This is the first time India have won a medal on the opening day of the Olympic Games. This was India's first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in more than 20 years, since Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney.