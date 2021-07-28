Mirabai Chanu Returns To Manipur After Olympics Glory, Receives Rousing Welcome

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was accorded a hero's welcome on her return to Manipur on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the diminutive lifter had opened India's account at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in style, winning silver in the women's 49 kg category. Chanu lifted 202 kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics.

On reaching the Imphal international airport here, Chanu broke down as she hugged her mother Saikhom Tombi, before being felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Not withstanding the Covid pandemic related restrictions, thousands of men, women and children gathered at the airport even before Chanu's flight from Delhi touched down at the Imphal airport, arounf 7 km from the state capital.

People of all ages carrying flowers and 'Lenjan', a traditional Manipuri greeting cloth, could be seen trying to take selfies with the Manipuri star, giving a tough time to the security personnel present at the airport.