Will You Get ₹5 for Returning Plastic Bottles in Ayodhya? Claim is Misleading!

The sticker is for a refundable deposit scheme, where the buyer pays an extra amount that can be collected later.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The viral claim about people getting ₹5 for returning empty bottles in Ayodhya is misleading. 

|

(Photo: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The viral claim about people getting ₹5 for returning empty bottles in Ayodhya is misleading.
Social media users are sharing a photo of a plastic bottle of mineral water with a sticker, which shows a QR code and informs people that they can collect ₹5 after returning the empty bottle.

The claim: The photo has gone viral with the claim that in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, people will receive ₹5 for returning empty plastic bottles.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is misleading.

  • The sticker on the bottle is for a Deposit Refund System (DRS) by an organisation called The Kabadiwala, which involves the buyer paying a refundable deposit, which can be collected once the item is returned.

  • In this case, if the bottle is priced at ₹10, the buyer will pay ₹15 and will be eligible to get the deposited amount of ₹5 after consuming the water and returning the empty bottle.

How did we find out?: We scanned the QR code on the bottle, which led us to a static webpage showing collection points and 'Refund Centre 01'.

The QR code showed us a list of collection points.

We noticed the bottom of the sticker, which carried a logo which read 'The Kabadiwala'.

We saw a logo for 'The Kabadiwala'.

  • Taking a cue from this, we used the name as a search term on the internet.

  • This led us to a post by an account on X (formerly Twitter) called The Kabadiwala, which identified itself as a waste management company.

  • It shared the same image, mentioning that if one returns the empty bottle at the refund centre, they would "get ₹5 deposit back."

The caption mentioned that people would get deposit back.

On their website, we came across the details of this initiative under a page called Deposit Refund System (DRS).

  • This page said the initiative is a collaboration between The Kabadiwala and the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to keep Ayodhya clean.

  • The system's summary states that it encourages consumer to recycle waste "by adding a refundable deposit of Rs 5" and when these items are returned to a collection point, "consumers receive their deposit back."

The website says that this is a deposit refund system.

  • The initiative was mentioned in a report by The Free Press Journal, which identified the organisation as a Bhopal-based startup.

  • Some Madhya Pradesh-based Hindi media organisations and websites also shared the same information.

  • The Quint has reached out to The Kabadiwala for their inputs and will update this report as and when it is received.

Conclusion: The viral photo does not show a sticker for a payout scheme for returning empty plastic bottles in Ayodhya.

People buying these products pay a deposit amount which is in addition to the retail price of a product, which they can collect after returning the bottle.

