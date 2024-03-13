Fact-Check: Viral Claim About Mithun Chakraborty's Death Is a Hoax!

Fact-check: A fake claim about Mithun Chakraborty's death is going viral on social media.
A claim about former Member of Rajya Sabha and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty passing away is going viral on social media with several different visuals.
The video shows him on the hospital bed while a man greets him with a rose.
How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any recent report to support this claim.
On performing a reverse image search on one of the viral videos, we came across a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The same video of Chakraborty in the hospital shared by BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on his official X account.
He shared this on 12 February 2024 and stated that he was Chakraborty "slightly ill" but he added that he will soon join the election campaign.
We spoke to the Chakraborty family: We checked the social media accounts of the actor's family and did not find any update about the actor's death.
We then reached out to the actor's daughter, Dishani Chakraborty, who confirmed to us that these claims are false.
"He is doing absolutely fine and is currently filming in Kolkata," she added.
We also got a clarification from the actor's son, Namashi Chakraborty, who said that his father's health is fine.
Update on the actor's health: According to a private hospital's official statement Chakraborty had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain.
He was admitted to a hospital on 10 February 2024 after he complained of severe chest pain but was discharged soon.
Conclusion: A fake claim about Mithun Chakraborty's death is going viral on social media.
