Mithun Chakraborty Suffered Brain Stroke; Hospital Says He Is 'Fully Conscious'

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in Kolkata on Saturday, 10 February, after he complained of chest pain. Now, an update on Chakraborty's health has been shared by the hospital, as per a report by News18. The actor has reportedly been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The official statement from Apollo Hospitals, quoted by News18, read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet."

The statement added that Chakraborty is in the care of several doctors. "Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.” 

0

Topics:  Mithun Chakraborty 

