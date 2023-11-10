Edited Images of Cricketers Touching Sachin Tendulkar’s Feet Go Viral

Fact-Check: These images are altered and such an incident did not take place after the Australia and Afghanistan match
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Images of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran touching Sachin Tendulkar's feet are being shared on social media platforms.
Users shared these images with the claim that this took place after the recent Australia and Afghanistan match where the Aussies landed a win.
How did we find out?: We looked for images on Getty Images, a stock image website, from the recent Australia versus Afghanistan match and found Tendulkar's photo with Rashid Khan.
Tendulkar's photo, although slightly-edited, matched with the one in the viral video.
(Swipe right to see the comparisons.)
Here is a close-up of Tendulkar where we can spot the similarities.
Here is a close-up of Tendulkar where we can spot the similarities.
We also came across a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Facebook showing Tendulkar's interaction with the Afghanistan team on 7 November.
Additionally, Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message on X for Maxwell for his big victory in the Afghanistan versus Australia match.
Conclusion: It is clear that these images are digitally altered to show various cricketers touching Tendulkar's feet.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)