Edited Images of Cricketers Touching Sachin Tendulkar’s Feet Go Viral

We found Sachin Tendulkar's photos from the Afghanistan and Australia match which matched with the viral photo.
Fact-Check: These images are altered and such an incident did not take place after the Australia and Afghanistan match

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Fact-Check: These images are altered and such an incident did not take place after the Australia and Afghanistan match
Images of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran touching Sachin Tendulkar's feet are being shared on social media platforms.

  • Users shared these images with the claim that this took place after the recent Australia and Afghanistan match where the Aussies landed a win.

But..?: These claims are false as the images are altered.

  • We found that Tendulkar's photo, which originally shows him interacting with the Afghan cricket team, was edited to create the viral images.

How did we find out?: We looked for images on Getty Images, a stock image website, from the recent Australia versus Afghanistan match and found Tendulkar's photo with Rashid Khan.

  • Tendulkar's photo, although slightly-edited, matched with the one in the viral video.

    (Swipe right to see the comparisons.)

Here is a close-up of Tendulkar where we can spot the similarities. 

  • We also came across a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Facebook showing Tendulkar's interaction with the Afghanistan team on 7 November.

  • Additionally, Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message on X for Maxwell for his big victory in the Afghanistan versus Australia match.

Conclusion: It is clear that these images are digitally altered to show various cricketers touching Tendulkar's feet.

