Fact-Check: Old Photo of Blockade Falsely Linked to 2024 Farmers’ Protest

The photo is old and is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers' protest.
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
A photo showing a heavy blockade comprising of barricades, trucks, and personnel has gone viral on social media amid the ongoing farmers' protest around Delhi.
The claim: The photo is being linked to the 2024 farmers' protest by those sharing it on social media.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The photograph is three years old and shows security personnel forming a blockade along the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the farmers' protest in 2021.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to the same photo on stock image website Alamy.
It was shared with the caption which mentioned that the photograph showed "barricades at the Ghazipur Border" during the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm acts in 2021.
The photograph's caption mentioned that it was taken at the Ghazipur border.
The caption added that the blockade was made of "barriers, concrete walls, and barbed wire fence" to keep protesting farmers from entering Delhi.
Under the section carrying the image's details, it said that the photograph was taken on .
The photo is three years old and is not related to the ongoing farmers' protest.
Several news organisations such as Outlook, India Today, The Tribune, ABP Live, and The Wire also shared the same photograph in their reports on the farmers' protests in 2021.
The photograph was used in reports by several news organisations covering protests at the Ghazipur border in 2021.
Conclusion: A three-year-old photo of blockaded roads is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers' protest in 2024.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)