Man Collapsed While Charging His Phone? No, Video is Scripted

The video is being shared with a claim that the man collapsed while he was drinking water and charging his phone.
A video which shows a person speaking on the phone while it is put on charge is being shared to claim that it was a real incident and the person collapsed because he was drinking water and charging his phone simultaneously.
However, we found that it wasn't a real incident but a scripted video. The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several such claims which have gone viral in the past few weeks. Most of these videos carry a disclaimer at the end which mentions that the video was made for 'educational' or 'awareness' purpose.
CLAIM
The claim, along with the video reads, "This is very dangerous...Take care everyone. While drinking water and using mobile for charging..... Looks like a shock to the brain. Very scary !! (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
In the past couple of weeks, we have come across various profiles and debunked several such videos which were created for 'educational' or 'awareness' purpose.
Most of these videos are in the format of a CCTV footage, similar to the one seen here.
One such profile on Facebook is that of 'Sanjjanaa Galrani', who identifies herself as an actor and mentions that she "shares videos and scripted dramas to create awareness".
We went through her profile to look for a longer version of this video to check if it carried a disclaimer. Although we couldn't find one, but we found several other videos which helps us prove that even this video is a part of the same 'awareness' video series.
IT'S A SCRIPTED VIDEO
We came across a scripted video uploaded on Galrani's profile on 3 December which had a very similar setup to the one seen in the video which is going viral now.
For instance, the furniture, curtains, the painting on the wall all could be seen in both the videos.
The same setup could be seen in another video here.
Second, you can notice that both the videos are in the same CCTV format with a 'rec' button on top, time stamp at the bottom and dateline on the right handside.
Further, we saw another video on her timeline which carried a similar text at the end asking people to share the video.
Clearly, yet another scripted video has been shared with a misleading video to claim that a man collapsed while he was drinking water and charging his phone.
